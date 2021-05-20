STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Public yet to take sector arrangement seriously

The second day of sector-wise vehicle checking saw hundreds of vehicles on the road, even after 10 am on Wednesday.

Published: 20th May 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Mirage as seen on the Velachery Puzhivakkam road on Wednesday | ASHWIN PRASATH

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second day of sector-wise vehicle checking saw hundreds of vehicles on the road, even after 10 am on Wednesday. This despite repeated warnings from police and government to the city residents not to step out of their houses needlessly. 

“Some say they are going to a nearby medical shop, some others say they are going to buy food or their house is just two streets away. How can we verify these claims?” asks K Sundaramoorthy, a personnel from Aminjikarai police station. 

No respite yet 
While the city was brought under sector-wise vehicle checking on Tuesday, hundreds of vehicles were seen at each junction on Wednesday. “There was not a significant drop in the number of vehicles even after 10 am. The streets resembled that during a weekend, ” said a sub inspector here. 

A few police personnel said that several youth and even entire families were roaming around the city to meet friends and relatives as if everything was normal. A few families, when stopped, started arguing with constables on the spot and an inspector had to reach the spot, a policeman said. 

Speaking to Express, a senior police officer said that many believe they can escape with an excuse. “The personnel too are afraid of the infection. While we manage to seize the vehicles and book passengers, it is in the hands of the public to understand that they are endangering their families as well as the personnel,” added the officer.

Misplaced bravado 
“One man proclaimed that this was a family matter and that none can stop him and the officer had no other way but to fine him,” an Armed Reserve constable says

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp