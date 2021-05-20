Rajan Eye Care, Rotary Club to help TN breathe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and oxygen flow meters have all become scarce because of demand from a large number of patients affected by COVID-19. Keeping this in mind, Rajan Eye Care Hospital and Rotary Club of Madras T Nagar have launched Project O2.

In the first phase of this project, they are distributing 300 oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and oxygen flow meters to Omandurar Medical College and Hospital, Chennai. Last week, 100 oxygen flow meters were donated.

An oxygen generator plant worth almost Rs 90 lakh is also being considered as donation for this hospital. They are also planning to donate oxygen flow meters and oxygen concentrators to Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and General Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

Oxygen flow meters, N95 masks, gloves and NRB masks were also donated to Nammakal Government General Hospital.

Donate oxygen, give life

To donate to Project O2

Cheque/DD in favour of: Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar Charitable Trust

For NEFT:

Bank: Canara Bank

Branch: Mowbrays Road

A/C: 1281101034735

IFSC: CNRBOOO1281