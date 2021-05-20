Stalin to launch 18+ Covid vaccination drive in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State received additional one lakh doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India on Wednesday through the State’s order as it begins to vaccinate the 18 to 44 years age group from Thursday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the vaccination drive at 12.15 pm. According to the Health Department, the State vaccinated 45,755 people on Wednesday, with 10,109 people being above 60 years, 24,197 above 45 to 59 years, 9,261 frontline workers and 2,188 healthcare workers.