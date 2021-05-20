Tata Projects wins Metro contract

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday said it has bagged the contract for Chennai Metro’s nine-km stretch (Phase 2/Corridor 3) of Venugopal Nagar to Kellys Station with other associated works.

The work involves construction of twin bored tunnels, totalling 18-km from tunnel boring machines (TBM) retrieval shaft near Venugopal Nagar to Kellys Station and construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry and exit structures of Madhavaram Milk colony, Murari Hospital, Ayanavaram and Purasaiwakkam High Road Stations.

Raman Kapil, Vice President & BU Head - Metros & Tunnels - Tata Projects Ltd, said, “this new order will help them provide top-notch expertise in successfully executing underground metro rail lines across India.”