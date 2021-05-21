Agri products can be stored at district warehouses for six months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In wake of repeated complaints over loss of food grains due to lack of storage facilities at farmers’ houses and constraints in selling and ferrying agriculture products, thanks to lockdown restrictions, the State government on Thursday announced that farmers can preserve their produce at modern warehouses in districts for 180 days.

Farmers also can avail loan up to 75 per cent of market value of products stocked in the warehouse or Rs 3 lakh, whichever is lower, at five per cent interest, said the State Agriculture Department in a press statement. They can store produce, seeds, manures, fertilisers and other agri-related commodities at warehouses in district-regulated market committees. The move will not only reduce loss of food grains, but also protect agri-products from natural calamities and pesticides.

The government said cold storage facilities also will be provided at warehouses for the benefit of farmers who produce fruits and vegetables. “In addition, separate storage facilities established under Tamil Nadu Supply Chain Management can also be used by farmers,” the statement added. Further, farmers can contact 044 22253884 for guidance and complaints. The government also released numbers of district-level and State-level officials who can be contacted for selling and storing the products.