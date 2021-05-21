TN to receive moderate rainfall till May 24, Chennai to be cloudy for two days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With conditions becoming favourable for the onset of Southwest monsoon over Bay of Bengal and a weather system brewing, parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall till May 24.

The regional meteorological centre here has issued heavy rainfall warning for Nilgiris district, while moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghat districts. Light to moderate rain has been forecast for interior Tamil Nadu while dry weather could prevail over rest of the State. As far as Chennai is concerned, the met office said sky could be cloudy with possibility of light rains in the next two days.

On Thursday, several parts of the city experienced light to moderate rainfall. The Nungambakkam weather station recorded 3 mm of rainfall, Meenambakkam 23.6 mm, Tambaram 28 mm, Nadanam 12.5 mm, Chembrambakkam 16 mm and Sathyabama University 34 mm. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Kachirayapalyam in Kallakurichi received the highest rainfall of 10 cm followed by Trichy (7 cm) and Veeraganoor in Salem (5 cm).

Fishermen warned

In wake of the cyclone warning issued by the meteorological department, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA), on Thursday issued a warning to fishermen to not venture into the sea between May 25 and 27.

Those fishermen, who went for deep sea fishing had been advised to return to shore before May 23, said the press statement. Due to the depression in the southern region of Bay of Bengal, the wind speed is expected to be over 65 km per hour on May 23,” said TNSDMA.

Nilgiris set for heavy rain

The meteorological centre has issued heavy rainfall warning for Nilgiris district, while moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghat districts