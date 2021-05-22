A select offer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Demand for content in regional languages has gone up significantly in the last few years and continues to be on the rise. With a focus on regional languages, Storytel is expanding its starter subscription plan – Select – which allows customers to access audiobooks in 11 regional languages including Tamil.

As an introductory offer, subscribers can choose the six-month subscription at just `295, (a pocket-friendly cost of just `49 per month) for a limited time till May 25, 2021. Books like Ponniyin Selvan, Mogamul, Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal will be available.

Best of Kalki, Sandilyan, Thi Janakiraman, Asokamitran, La Sa Ramamirtham, Jayakanthan, Balakumaran, Sivasankari, Ambai, Rajeshkumar, Indra Soundararajan, Pattukottai Prabakar, Prabanjan, Perumal Murugan, Si Su Chellappa, are available on Storytel. The audiobooks of several other leading writers will also be available.

Storytel is available on both Google PlayStore and iOS App Store

