Chennai TPR dips below 20% for first time in three weeks

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai’s daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) has dipped below 20 per cent for the first time in the last three weeks. On Thursday, the city recorded a TPR of 19.4 per cent, a steep decline from 26 per cent on May 10, and 21.15 per cent on May 16. According to experts, a TPR of five or below indicates that the spread has been contained.

The number of daily positive cases in the city has also decreased from 7,149 on May 10 to 5,913 on Friday. Chennai at present has an active case rate of 10 per cent and the Royapuram zone alone has an active case rate lesser than 10 per cent. While Royapuram recorded 7 per cent, Thiruvottiyur and Manali top the list with percentages of 16 and 15 respectively.

Officials of Chennai Corporation said that more number of oxygen beds are being readied at Covid Care Centres. “We have also enhanced our triage protocols. Patients now get screened at their doorsteps or through phone. Such measures ensure patients early access to treatment,” an official said and added that since hospitals are the number one source of infection, the move to prevent entry of attendees inside the wards will help minimise the contagion.

Corporation sources also said that as many as 7,647 patients have used the special ambulance services inaugurated last week to reach screening centre. The city’s Covid case growth, too, is on the decline: from 3.8 per cent on May 10, it dipped to 1.8 per cent on May 18.