Fudged Covid test results cost Chennai lab’s license

CHENNAI: In a major move, the Health Department on Friday cancelled the license of Medall Laboratory in Guindy after it was found to be issuing false Covid test reports. The lab had received 4,000 RT PCR samples test reports from Kolkata, all of which were negative. However, it fudged the data to make it look like these samples were collected from Kallakurichi, and changed the negative results to positive. These fake positive cases were pushing up the TPR and the case load.

The details were also incomplete which made the task tough for tracing the cases. The officials found the malpractice after analysing ICMR portal. Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam issued a notice to the laboratory MD and asked for detail explanation to be issued within three working days. “This has spoiled the efforts taken by the State in dealing with Covid,” Selvavinayagam said in the notice.

The wrong report also led to the wrong calculation of resource allocation, the DPH said. The officials also suspected that the hospitals and the laboratory were functioning hand in hand. The hospitals are getting medical bills by admitting patients telling them they are positive. “This is an act of nuisance for people for whom the wrong results are declared,” the DPH said in the notice.

In a statement, Medall said the discrepancy was due to a technical error, and that a team was working to rectify it. “We deeply and unconditionally regret the encryption error that occured while uploading to ICMR database and have taken the steps to correct it. Our team is rectifying in record time on priority basis,” Medall management said in a statement. It also said the results shared with customers are accurate. Also it will extend its full support to the DPH in this regard.