Man wanted in 2014 Chennai central station blast case held

Published: 22nd May 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 05:22 PM

By PTI

CHENNAI: A suspect wanted in connection with the May 2014 bomb blast at the Central railway station here that left one dead, has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Police arrested two persons including the suspect, identified as Rafi, while probing a robbery case and are on the lookout for three more persons in connection with the May 5 incident where they waylaid a jeweller.

The duo, according to police, robbed the jewellery shop owner in "a planned" incident.

"The two had keenly watched the jewellery shop owner and struck at an opportune time, relieving him of gold," a senior police officer said.

Acting on the complaint of the shop owner, the Periamet police launched a hunt to trace the culprits.

"We watched the CCTV footage and traced one of them with the help of the number plate of the vehicle used by them.

Of the two, Yashin was arrested on May 10 from Allikulam here and based on his confession, the police team zeroed in on the hideout of his accomplice who was later identified as Rafi, on Friday," the official said.

Investigation revealed that Rafi was a suspect in the Central railway station blast case in 2014 and had a non- bailable warrant (NBW) pending against him for a year.

About 75 grams of gold, a car and a two-wheeler were seized from Rafi who was later produced before a local court at Chengalpattu and remanded. He had several cases, including a counterfeit currency racket, pending against him.

Police said a hunt is on to trace and nab three more persons who were said to be involved in the robbery.

A woman was killed and 14 others injured when two low-intensity bombs exploded in a span of five minutes in two coaches of the Bangalore-Guwahati train at the busy Central Railway station here on May 1, 2014.

