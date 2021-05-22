Online Remdesivir fraud: Man conned of Rs 1.2 lakh in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A resident of Madipakkam in the city has claimed that he has been conned of Rs 1.2 lakh by online fraudsters, who placed false advertisements promising delivery of the much-sought-after drug, Remdesivir.

The victim, identified as Ganeshan, lodged a cheating complaint on Thursday with Madipakkam police, who redirected it to the cyber cell. Quoting the complainant, police sources said he was desperately looking for the drug prescribed by doctors for treating three of his family members infected by Covid. He stumbled upon an online advertisement on a micro-blogging site.

The advertisement led him to a caller, who sought an online transfer of Rs 1.2 lakh to deliver the drug. Though the money was transferred, police sources said the victim did not receive any consignment. The complainant also alleged that he received death threats when he asked for his money back. Neither the quantity of drug sought by the victim nor the price quoted by the “supplier” was revealed.