Two cops suspended for taking cash from Remdesivir black marketeers

Two policemen were suspended after they allegedly transferred and withdrew Rs 1,24,000 from two men arrested for selling Remdesivir in the black market.

Published: 22nd May 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two policemen were suspended after they allegedly transferred and withdrew Rs 1,24,000 from two men arrested for selling Remdesivir in the black market. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Kilpauk) Sasi Mohan ordered for sub inspector Sudhakar and head constable Saravanakumar to be placed under suspension after an inquiry revealed they were guilty. The police said the duo took the money from the arrested — Balakrishnan (23) and Mohammad Khalil (35) — on Tuesday.

According to the police, Balakrishnan, who was a staff at a private firm, was close to an operation theatre technician at Kilpauk Medical College. He allegedly got the Remdesivir medicines from KMC to sell them in black through his friend Khalil, who runs a medical store in Ice House.

On Wednesday, based on a tip off regarding illegal sales of Remdesivir, the police tracked suspects’ movements. They first nabbed Balakrishnan, and based on his confession, apprehended Khalil. The team later nabbed three more suspects — Mohammad Javed (23), of Washermenpet, Arif Hussain (32), of Triplicane, and Mohammad Irfan (34), of Purasawalkam. During questioning, they confessed that they sold the medicine for Rs 25,000 in black. The police seized five vials from them. Later, a case was registered and they were arrested.

Balakrishnan and Khalil told officers that Sudhakar and Saravanakumar took Rs 25,000 in cash from one accused and Rs 10,000 in cash from the other accused. They also alleged that the two cops took their ATM cards and used them to transfer Rs 1,24,000 through an online portal and an ATM kiosk.

The police team then questioned Sudhakar and Saravanakumar. The two handed over the Rs 35,000 in cash to the DCP but denied the allegations. The DCP ordered for a departmental inquiry which confirmed the allegations. The DCP then informed Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, and the policemen were suspended.

