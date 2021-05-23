STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Authorities not bound to consider dual degrees for jobs: High Court

But the exception is if such degrees are prescribed as a qualification in the service rules

Published: 23rd May 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A full bench of Madras High Court has ruled that dual degrees obtained by pursuing courses simultaneously in the same academic year do not have to be considered for jobs by authorities, unless and until, such degree obtained in the same academic year is prescribed as a qualification in relevant service rules. There is no specific direction issued by University Grants Commission in this regard, the bench observed.

The issue pertains to a batch of pleas moved in the court by many candidates who were denied entry when they had applied for teaching positions in School Education Department. One of the candidates had completed Bachelor of Arts as well as Bachelor of Education in the same academic year, since she had been pursuing one of the courses through distance education.

The reference to a full bench was made when conflicting judgments were pronounced by different courts in their previous orders. Previously, a division bench ruled that the dual degrees obtained in the same academic year will not be a hindrance as there were no strict rules governing them. However, another bench held that University of Madras did not accept such degrees.

The full bench, comprising Justice V Bharathidasan, Justice M Dhandapani and Justice PT Asha, which took up the matter, observed, “In such circumstances, unless simultaneous degrees obtained are recognised by the UGC with the prior approval of the Central government, such degrees cannot be considered as recognised degrees as per Section 22 of UGC Act.”

Earlier, during the hearing, the UGC submitted had that till now it has not recognized pursuing dual degrees simultaneously in the same academic year. However, with the New Education Policy 2020 on the cards, the commission is reviewing the entire mechanism for the conduct of two-degree courses and to allow students to pursue more than one degree simultaneously, it submitted in the court.

The bench, recording the submissions made by all the counsels, ruled, “In such circumstances, unless simultaneous degrees obtained are recognized by the UGC with the prior approval of the Central government, such degrees cannot be considered as recognized degrees as per Section 22 of the UGC Act.”
The bench said, “...a simultaneous degree obtained in the same year cannot be seen as an equivalent degree.”

