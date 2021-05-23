Chennai Central bomb blast accused held in dacoity case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have arrested the main suspect in a dacoity case reported on May 5, and found that he had several pending cases against him, including a bomb blast case at Chennai Central in 2014. The accused, S Rafi alias Noorudhin Ismail (37), was nabbed from his hideout in Tiruvottiyur.

The police seized 74.630 g of gold jewels, a car and a bike from him before he was remanded on Friday.

The informer in the case, Sabiyullasin, was earlier arrested, and Rs 6 lakh was seized from him. He was taken into custody for two days on Friday for further investigations.

Rafi has about 10 pending cases, including credit card and fake currency fraud, and has a non-bailable warrant issued against him in connection with the bomb blast case. It may be recalled that two low-intensity bombs exploded in the wee hours of May 1, 2014, in a Guwahati-bound train from Bengaluru arriving at the Chennai Central railway station, killing one female passenger and injuring at least 14 others.

The case is being probed by the CB-CID. The dacoity incident happened on May 5 when the victim P Suraj (49) of Patalam, a jeweller, was intercepted by a bike-borne gang on Allikulam Link Road and robbed of Rs 7.5 lakh and 282 g of gold jewels and bars.