Chennai cop who lost battle to Covid was denied leave, no compensation paid to kin yet

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assistant Commissioner of Police J Easwaran (52) was one of those officers who understood the daily grind of his subordinates. He had started out as a sub-inspector in 1996 and had risen through the ranks. Over a span of two decades, the Salem native served as inspector in Kodungaiyur, Vyasarpadi, and Vepery stations.

Finally, a few years ago, he was promoted to the rank of ACP. He was posted at the Prohibition Enforcement Wing in Vepery jurisdiction; three months before the elections, he was transferred to Pallavaram.

“He stayed with his family in a police quarters in Kolathur. His daughter finished Class 12 two years ago and wanted to pursue medicine. Easwaran was about to sell his house to meet the expenses. But, his daughter convinced him not to, promising him that she would get a government seat on merit,” another ACP, said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, he was on the ground. He continued working even as election campaigns heated up. He found time to feed the abandoned, spread awareness, and escort desperate migrants to railway stations.

“On May 1, he complained of an illness, but his request for leave was denied because May 2 was the counting day. We knew about ‘it’ only after he was admitted,” said one of his close friends at the department.

EMPTY HEARTS

ACP J Easwaran died on May 13, ten days after he tested positive. No compensation was paid to his family–his wife, the daughter, and a son who just finished Class 12.