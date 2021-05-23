Chennai Corp staff who lost battle to Covid thought he was ‘tired’ after poll duty

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: “Oh, it’s nothing. It’s probably because I didn’t get enough sleep in the last two days because of the (election) duty,” 54-year-old TR Kumaresan told a worried Tamilselvi, his wife. A clerk at the corporation’s revenue department, Kumaresan began developing a fever and fatigue a day after he wrapped up election duty on April 6.

The fever worsened and Kumaresan tested positive. He was admitted to the government Omandurar hospital on April 14 after his symptoms worsened. After a 20-day fight, he succumbed around 2 am on May 4.

Kumaresan’s daughter is pursuing her final year in medicine at the Thoothukudi Medical College. “It was his biggest dream to see her become a doctor. It was about to happen when this struck us,” said Tamilselvi, he voice choking with grief. The couple’s son is an engineering student.

Now, the responsibility of running the family and seeing that their children complete the course has fallen on Tamil Selvi, a primary school teacher who has been unemployed for the past one year and a half owing to the pandemic.

a wife’s appeal

"I have finished MA, B Ed, and I hope his (Kumaresan) superiors would help me find a job," Tamilselvi said