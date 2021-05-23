Let 40% of syllabus be taught online: UGC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday released a draft proposing that higher education institutes (HEIs) should be allowed to teach up to 40 per cent of the syllabus of each course through online mode and the rest through offline teaching.

The commission formulated the draft concept on the blended mode of teaching and learning on May 9. It has chapters on the role of teachers in blended learning, ICT tools and initiatives, SWAYAM, MOOCs as resources and user-generated content, project-based learning and project management, and assessment and suggested framework for blended learning.

The commission has also asked all institutions to not conduct any offline exams in May 2021, in view of the pandemic. The commission released a circular regarding the announcement on its official website.