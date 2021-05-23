Priscilla Rani - first nurse to succumb to Covid in TN - leaves behind her kids in tatters

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Priscilla Rani (58), to us is the first nurse to succumb to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. On government records, she is just a number, a bit of ink on a piece of statistics. For her family, however, she was the pillar that held firm the firmament above. Her family comprises her 30-year-old differently-abled son and 26-year-old engineer daughter yet to land a job.

Priscilla worked at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai. She had retired and was at home with her family, but following the rise in caseload in May last, she was called back to duty. And in the line duty, she died.

What is adding insult to injury is that her terminal benefits are yet to be released, said R Jessila, Priscilla’s sister who now takes care of her family. “If, at least, a portion of it is released, it will be helpful to run the family and buy medicines,” she added.

The family also did not receive any compensation from the government. As you read this, Jessila is running from pillar to post to get a job for Rani’s daughter on compassionate grounds.