Vegetable prices soar in Chennai ahead of total lockdown in TN from May 24

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the city braces itself for a complete lockdown from Monday, vegetable prices skyrocketed marginally on Sunday.

Most vegetables were being sold at double, or even triple the price in most of the places since these shops will not operate from Monday.

In the retail market per kilogram, potato was being sold at Rs 40-50 as against the usual price of Rs 20-30, Beans at Rs 150-190 (usually Rs 70), Ladies finger at Rs 50-60 (usually Rs 20) and onion at Rs 60 (usually Rs 30). Almost all the vegetable prices spiked similarly.

In the air-conditioned, big vegetable shops across the city, the prices were almost four times the usual prices. For example, beans were being sold at Rs 290 per kg, carrots at Rs 190, brinjals at Rs 100 and potatoes at Rs 80.

"We already do not have money to stock up vegetables for a week. With the prices so high, we can stock up for a maximum of two days. We hope the government will step in and help us," said P Hassar, a daily wage labourer from Velachery.

Meanwhile, social distancing also took a major toll in almost all of the markets on Sunday.

Ironically, the lockdown is being imposed to control the cases, but on Sunday, the markets witnessed a heavy rush with people pushing each other and removing their masks in intervals to catch some 'fresh air'.

