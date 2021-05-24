Owners stage protest demanding return of confiscated autos, bikes in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Scores of owners of two-wheelers and autorickshaws staged a demonstration in front of the Thiruvottiyur police station on Saturday evening, demanding that the authorities return their seized vehicles. The protest affected the movement of traffic for more than an hour.

According to police sources, 240 vehicles have been seized since May 10. They have been parked in a school nearby, the sources said, adding that the vehicles were confiscated as the owners failed to cite valid reasons for using them to venture outdoors during the lockdown.

A senior police officer told The New Indian Express that the demands of the protesters were not entertained, but an assurance was given that the issue would soon be addressed.

​“We will return the vehicles once we receive instructions from the government,” the officer said.

On Friday alone, the Greater Chennai Traffic police registered more than 2,400 cases and seized 907 vehicles, while the Law and Order police registered over 1,500 cases and seized more than 2,500 vehicles across the city. Police sources said these vehicles were kept in spaces near the police stations concerned.

Strict lockdown

About 20,000 police personnel will be deployed in the city to enforce the week-long intensified lockdown from Monday. In case of violations, vehicles would be confiscated and stringent action would be taken against the owners, police sources said.