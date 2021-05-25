Chennai doctor allays fears about Mucormycosis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: People need not panic about the spread of black fungus, Dr Mohamed Rela, surgeon and chairman of Rela Institute and Medical Centre in Chennai said while addressing a press conference on Monday.“Covid-19 patients with uncontrolled diabetes, poor immunity, treated with various steroids, and put under ventilation have a high risk of contracting Mucormycosis,” a press release stated.

According to the release, Rela said that a rise in the number of cases of mucormycosis is observed among people who are hospitalised for several weeks after recovering from Covid-19. Due to exposure to steroids for a long time frame, a patient can develop the fungal activity.

He stated that the infection is usually noticed among patients with chronic health conditions. Dr Rela assured that the disease is not communicable and, so, caretakers need not worry about spread. He, however, said that the side effects of the infection may be severe. Many patients have gone blind and lost facial muscles to the infection.