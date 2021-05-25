‘Essential’ workers to be vaccinated on priority basis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ‘Essential’ workers between the ages of 18 and 45 will be vaccinated on a priority basis, the city corporation said in a statement on Monday. Among those in this category are newspaper distributors, milk suppliers, roadside vendors, staff in grocery stores and pharmacies, auto, car and bus drivers, electricity board staff, local body staff, government staff, construction workers, those working in essential industries, teachers in schools and colleges, transport department staff, and those working in ships and airlines.

Organisations willing to vaccinate their staff may either contact the zonal authorities or provide details at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue & Finance), or register through https://forms.gle/Bb5VGvRxUXuvmEvi8 or through WhatsApp at 94983 46494. Those who get vaccinated will receive a no objection certificate from the city corporation to travel.