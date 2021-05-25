ITC hotels conferred with international certification

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ITC Hotels is the first hotel chain in the world to receive a ‘platinum level’ certification from Det Norske Veritas (DNV), an international risk management and certification company under its ‘My Care Infection risk management programme’, according to a statement from ITC Hotels released here. “Certification programme “My Care” by DNV, is developed at a global stage by a team of expert infection risk and hospital management professionals.

The maturity model of the programme (Level 1 to 5) assesses and covers all facets of hotel operations on six different dimensions- Governance, Strategy, communication, actions, data analysis and continuous improvement,” the release said. ITC Hotels received the global certification for its ‘WeAssure’ programme.

“The ‘WeAssure’ business assurance certification stands as a testimonial to the rigorous health,hygiene and safety protocols being implemented to ensure the safety of guests and associates across all ITC Hotels,” the statement said.ITC Hotels have also introduced various pathogen prevention measures by inducting world class technologies for infection mitigation, redefining service delivery processes, it added.