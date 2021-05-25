STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Should markets be run as independent entities?

In 2015, the then Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary K Phanindra Reddy wanted the market to be brought under the Chennai Corporation.

Published: 25th May 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

People throng Koyambedu Vegetable Market ahead of intense lockdown.

People throng Koyambedu Vegetable Market ahead of intense lockdown. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Should the Koyambedu Wholesale Vegetable and Fruit Market be handed over to the Agriculture department or Chennai Corporation or function as an independent entity for better management? The market, which is run by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, has been surmounted by problems, including allocation of shops, encroachment, legal issues and corruption, and experts are urging the present dispensation to change the management.

During the first wave, the CMDA was at sea with managing the pandemic, and amid the second wave, experts like KP Subramanian, a former professor of urban engineering at Anna University, says the market should function independently. The CMDA’s focus should be on planning, rather than running a fruit-and-vegetable market, Subramanian asserts.He adds that the Koyambedu Market Management Committee now only plays a small role, while the CMDA has a major say in running the market. “The new government should ensure the MMC gets total power, with checks and balances to fix accountability. It should be monitored by a government entity.”

In 2015, the then Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary K Phanindra Reddy wanted the market to be brought under the Chennai Corporation. “CMDA is required to take up development work. As CMDA does not have the required manpower or finances, and is not empowered under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act to continue such development projects, the possibility of transfer of the market and Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus to the Corporation needs to be considered,” according to the minutes of a meeting held in Reddy’s chamber. However, there was no progress as the Essential Commodities Act needs to be amended to bring the market under Chennai Corporation.

But Subramanian does not want it under local bodies as he feels the Corporation is already overstretched. Association of Professional Town Planners president K M Sadanand says that though CMDA money was invested in the market, the time is ripe to consider how efficiently it is being managed. He opines that government should create additional markets. The previous government planned to build three new markets at Kattankolathur, Kuthambakkam and Mathur to decongest Koyambedu. Sadanand says the present government should look into the idea, and let local bodies run the markets.

A Horticulture department official said the market could be brought under the Agriculture department as it buys produce from farmers. “This could control the prices and benefit farmers,” he says. Horticulture department has been buying fruits and vegetables directly from farmers and selling them in Chennai. S Chandran, Market management Committee Licensed Merchants Association president and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaippu general secretary, says there could be chaos if the market functions independently. “It should be monitored by a government entity,” he asserts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koyambedu COVID 19 lockdown
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp