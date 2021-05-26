STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai police intensifies vehicle checking amid lockdown

Planning to travel in a two-wheeler in the city? Make sure you have an e-pass or proper documents to not get caught by personnel at checkpoints.

Published: 26th May 2021 06:16 AM

People waiting for their turn to get vaccinated at a special camp at Triplicane, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Planning to travel in a two-wheeler in the city? Make sure you have an e-pass or proper documents to not get caught by personnel at checkpoints. The Chennai city police have begun seizing two-wheelers and booking motorists roaming around without proper reasons.

On Saturday, the government had announced that employees of private companies will not be allowed to commute in two-wheelers. The statement directed companies to arrange for travel on four-wheelers for its employees.

The roads wore a deserted look as only a few vehicles belonging to workers on essential duty were plying. Most flyovers and bridges had also closed down and police had set up a little over 218 checkpoints across the city. Police also questioned every motorist on road and sought proper documents before letting them go. A senior police officer told Express that they had instructed their subordinates to book cases and seize two-wheelers of violators.

“Only food delivery, hotels workers, health workers, NGO volunteers and media would be allowed on two-wheelers,” said police.Meanwhile, a section of violators had to spend more than an hour at Arumbakkam police station on Monday. Police said that the violators were part of over-an-hour-long banter, which also involved a bit of warning for disregarding lockdown curbs.

A few people who ventured out without proper reasons in the Arumbakkam circle were picked up and taken to the police station. The violators were educated about safety measures during the pandemic and also warned of stringent action if they were caught for the second time. The participants were also treated to Kabasura Kudineer.

