‘Covid testers’ sedate cop’s wife, steal valuables, Rs 40k

On the pretext of carrying out a Covid test, two men posed as health staff, sedated the wife of a policeman and made away with valuables in Thirumullaivoyal.

Published: 26th May 2021 06:12 AM

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the pretext of carrying out a Covid test, two men posed as health staff, sedated the wife of a policeman and made away with valuables in Thirumullaivoyal. The local police have launched an investigation based on a complaint filed by the wife of the policeman, Dharmarajan (25), attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force.

According to sources, around 3 pm on Monday, two persons reached the house when Dharmarajan was away and insisted his wife Chandralekha (25) undergo Covid test. During the process, the complainant claimed that she fell unconscious.

On gaining consciousness, the woman found five sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 40,000 cash missing from the safe. Police sources said that a community service register (CSR) has been registered and the veracity of the complaint is being scrutinised. 

Comments

