'Don’t frame innocents'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Arun Kumar has warned RPF officials against foisting false cases against innocents. The direction was seemingly issued after complaints surfaced alleging that RPF officials in a few parts of the country were framing innocent people in theft cases.

The top official of the RPF, in his direction, issued to the principal chief security commissioners of the Southern Railway and other zones, said no person should be detained or called for an inquiry to the police station without valid evidence.

“Instances have come to light wherein some RPF personnel call an individual for examination to the RPF office and then force him/her to sign documents like bond/bail bond, statement, plain papers etc. If commission of such act is established, deterrent penal action will be taken against the RPF personnel found responsible,” said Kumar.

Stressing that RPF officials must adhere to the procedures spelled out under the CrPC and directions of higher courts when arresting people, Kumar added that if someone is detained or called for an inquiry, it should be mentioned in relevant records (Roznamcha, daily diary, case diary etc.) and proper disposal of persons should be placed on record.