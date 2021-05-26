STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure supply of essential items: Stalin

Stalin directed officials to ensure that these supplies are made available across districts

Published: 26th May 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 06:15 AM

CM reviewed measures taken to ensure supply of vegetables, fruits, milk and other essential items during lockdown, at a meeting in the Secretariat on Tuesday. Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, A

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the arrangements made for the supply of essential commodities to public during the week-long intensive lockdown, on Tuesday. He directed the officials to ensure that the supply of essential commodities be made across Chennai, and in all districts, in association with the local bodies through vehicles.  

He specified that the supplies should reach rural areas too. Horticulture, Agriculture and Agriculture Marketing departments, Chennai Corporation and other local bodies, Aavin and e-commerce entities are engaged in supplying the essential commodities.

On Tuesday, it was planned to supply 6,509 metric tonnes of vegetables and fruits through 13,096 vehicles. Similar arrangements would be made for the rest of the days till May 31.  On May 21, 1,400 metric tonnes of vegetables and fruits were supplied in Chennai through 1,670 vehicles while 3,500 metric tonnes of vegetables and fruits were supplied through 4,626 vehicles in districts other than Chennai, an official release said. 

Ministers Durai Murugan and MRK Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials were present on the occasion. 

First time since 2011
For the first time since Chennai Corporation was expanded in 2011, all the MLAs and MPs from the city held a meeting at Ripon Buildings- the Chennai Corporation headquarters.  All the elected representatives were from the DMK party.

Sources said that in this meeting, Covid-19 containment measures,  future steps on infrastructure, sanitation, hygiene, and many other projects for the city were discussed. Some of the key representatives part of this high profile meeting were HR and CE minister PK Sekar Babu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, and Central Chennai MP Dhayanidhi Maran.  The Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi was also present during the meeting.

