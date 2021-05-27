STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Aavin milk price cut yet to come into force in retail markets

Similarly, a litre of standardised milk and tonned milk, were sold for Rs 48 and Rs 44, respectively, as against MRP of Rs 44 and Rs 40.

Published: 27th May 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Aavin milk

People queue to buy milk at Aavin before the total lockdown at Vepery in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been 10 days since the government slashed prices of Aavin milk by Rs 3 a litre. Yet, several retail stores continue to sell it at the old rate. In some places, milk prices are cut by only Rs 2 per litre. Given that Aavin milk has always been sold Rs 3 to Rs 5 a litre higher than the maximum retail price (MRP), consumers allege that retailers are fleecing the buyers. Aavin officials said action is being taken against shoppers whenever they receive complaints.

Express visited a few retail shops at Korattur, Ambattur and Mogappair and found that 500 ml of full cream milk, which was sold for Rs 28 until May 16, was reduced only to Rs 27, as against its MRP of Rs 24. Similarly, a litre of standardised milk and tonned milk, were sold for Rs 48 and Rs 44, respectively, as against MRP of Rs 44 and Rs 40.

“Only if Aavin supplies milk directly to dealers, the commodity can be sold at MRP,” said SA Ponnusamy, State president of the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Welfare Association.Aavin provides Rs 2.75 per litre as commission (profit) to sell milk to consumers, which reaches them after passing through stockists, wholesale distributors, dealers and retailers.

While stockists and wholesale distributors take Rs 1.75 a litre, dealers receive only Rs 1 per litre as commission. “Considering the expenses involved, dealers take Rs 2 per litre as profit. Then retailers, who preserve the milk at shops, take another Rs 2 profit,” explained Ponnusamy. A senior official said, “Consumers are requested to purchase milk directly from Aavin parlours and franchise outlets.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aavin
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp