Aavin milk price cut yet to come into force in retail markets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been 10 days since the government slashed prices of Aavin milk by Rs 3 a litre. Yet, several retail stores continue to sell it at the old rate. In some places, milk prices are cut by only Rs 2 per litre. Given that Aavin milk has always been sold Rs 3 to Rs 5 a litre higher than the maximum retail price (MRP), consumers allege that retailers are fleecing the buyers. Aavin officials said action is being taken against shoppers whenever they receive complaints.

Express visited a few retail shops at Korattur, Ambattur and Mogappair and found that 500 ml of full cream milk, which was sold for Rs 28 until May 16, was reduced only to Rs 27, as against its MRP of Rs 24. Similarly, a litre of standardised milk and tonned milk, were sold for Rs 48 and Rs 44, respectively, as against MRP of Rs 44 and Rs 40.

“Only if Aavin supplies milk directly to dealers, the commodity can be sold at MRP,” said SA Ponnusamy, State president of the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Welfare Association.Aavin provides Rs 2.75 per litre as commission (profit) to sell milk to consumers, which reaches them after passing through stockists, wholesale distributors, dealers and retailers.

While stockists and wholesale distributors take Rs 1.75 a litre, dealers receive only Rs 1 per litre as commission. “Considering the expenses involved, dealers take Rs 2 per litre as profit. Then retailers, who preserve the milk at shops, take another Rs 2 profit,” explained Ponnusamy. A senior official said, “Consumers are requested to purchase milk directly from Aavin parlours and franchise outlets.”