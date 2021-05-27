CM Stalin orders increase in solatium for kin of journos who lost their lives to Covid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday ordered an increase in solatium given to kin of journalists to Rs 10 lakh and incentive given to working journalists to Rs 5,000. According to a government release, to honour dedicated services of journalists, including those working for print and visual media, the Chief Minister has ordered to raise the solatium given to the kin of journalists who lost their lives to Covid-19 to Rs 10 lakh from the existing Rs 5 lakh.

Similarly, the incentive for working journalists has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. Accredited journalists those who are given identity cards and bus passes from district administration can avail of the benefits. Besides, the Chief Minister has urged the journalists to discharge their duties with utmost care and safety.

CPC thanks Stalin

Chennai Press Club Joint Secretary Bharathy Tamizhan thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for enhancing the incentive for journalists from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and financial assistance to families of accredited journalists who lose their lives to Covid-19 to Rs 10 lakh.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bharathy Tamizhan requested to include all working journalists in availing the benefits announced by the Tamil Nadu government. While appreciating the decision to issue Rs 10 lakh as financial compensation, he sought that it be revised to Rs 25 lakh considering the meagre livelihoods of many journalists.

