STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

CM Stalin orders increase in solatium for kin of journos who lost their lives to Covid

Relatives of scribes who die of Covid to get Rs 10 lakh; incentive hiked to Rs 5,000

Published: 27th May 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

TN CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday ordered an increase in solatium given to kin of journalists to Rs 10 lakh and incentive given to working journalists to Rs 5,000. According to a government release, to honour dedicated services of journalists, including those working for print and visual media, the Chief Minister has ordered to raise the solatium given to the kin of journalists who lost their lives to Covid-19 to Rs 10 lakh from the existing Rs 5 lakh.

Similarly, the incentive for working journalists has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. Accredited journalists  those who are given identity cards and bus passes from district administration can avail of the benefits. Besides, the Chief Minister has urged the journalists to discharge their duties with utmost care and safety.

CPC thanks Stalin
Chennai Press Club Joint Secretary Bharathy Tamizhan thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for enhancing the incentive for journalists from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and financial assistance to families of accredited journalists who lose their lives to Covid-19 to Rs 10 lakh.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bharathy Tamizhan requested to include all working journalists in availing the benefits announced by the Tamil Nadu government. While appreciating the decision to issue Rs 10 lakh as financial compensation, he sought that it be revised to Rs 25 lakh considering the meagre livelihoods of many journalists.

Rs 10 lakh
Solatium given to the kin of journalists who lose their lives to Covid-19 increased to Rs 10 lakh from existing Rs 5 lakh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin COVID 19 journalists
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp