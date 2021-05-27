CM urges Centre to repeal farm laws

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the Union government to withdraw the three farm laws, for the welfare of farming community. In a press release, he expressed sadness over the lethargic attitude of the Centre which did not take any concrete steps to either repeal the three farm laws or hold talks with protesting farmers.
