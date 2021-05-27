STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Colours on the blackboard that paint young dreams

Phones would be burs t ing way beyond the storage capacity with perfectly composed photographs of the monuments visited in the day and the local cuisine sampled by night.

Published: 27th May 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Jitha Karthikeyan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A long time ago, when we could breathe without fear, when home was a place we yearned to get back to at the end of a tiring day, when hugs were not defined by an emoji and, most importantly, when we could sneeze and be blessed oh! what a golden era that was indeed! Back in that period, this was precisely that month of the year, when all of us summer vacationers would be heading home, suntanned and exhausted, bags filled with memorabilia that would loudly announce our trip forever, no matter which showcase or mantel it rested on.

Phones would be burs t ing way beyond the storage capacity with perfectly composed photographs of the monuments visited in the day and the local cuisine sampled by night. Unpacking could wait till new school bags and shoes were bought, notebooks covered and labelled with glossy brown sheets, uniforms stitched, while children held on furiously to the last of their holidays. Hard to imagine such a scenario now. With lockdowns in place, holidays merely mean a shift from online classes to online games.

There simply seems to be nothing else to do. Reading books has become a rarity for today’s generation. Outdoor games are inconceivabl e with the pandemic raging. This is where art would have come in handy if only our education system had taken it more seriously. Our earliest memories of self-expression are very often those indecipherable lines and forms we scribbled with the set of crayons gifted by Aunty I-don’t-remember-her-name (colouring material was the customary present for those kindergarten birthdays back then). Today, when numerous subjects jostle for space in schoolbags, art has been gently relegated to that small compar tment on the outside, only to be whipped out to provide some breathing space between two very heavy subject sin the timetable.

A scenery here and a flower there, coloured on instructions, are taken home to be admired by family, before going on to principal matters like Newton’s Laws of Motion and the Pythagorean Theorem. Some are sent to weekend art classes, only to give it all up when the coaching classes for board exams wins the wrestling match in the formative years. Art really isn’t all these. It is not just the sunset the child learnt to draw or the flower painted in bright colours.

It is about how creative the child tried to be with that sunset, the ability to focus on minute details, the decisions taken on how best to express, the development of motor skills, the freedom to imagine beyond the confines of numbers and texts,the understanding of cultural history — art is all this and more. Another summer vacation may have gone by. With uncertainty in the air around, there is no better time than now to integrate art education into the curriculum and children’s lives. Let children walk with minds that run amok with creative imagination and eyes that see the world with curiosity and immense possibilities. May our children bloom despite all this gloom.

JITHA KARTHIKEYAN

Email: jithakarthikeyan2@gmail.com

(Jitha Karthikeyan is an artist and curator, passionate about making art accessible to the larger public)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp