‘Declare apparel export as essential service’
Published: 27th May 2021 06:59 AM | Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:59 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has urged Central government to declare apparel exports as essential services and exempt the units from lockdowns across India. AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel wrote to PM Narendra Modi in this regard on Wednesday. In his letter, he said considering the perishable nature of the product, apparel exports should be seen as essential services.