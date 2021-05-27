Donate to feed strays: Animal Welfare Board

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) on Wednesday appealed to animal lovers and members of animal welfare organisations to donate funds for better care of stray animals. In order to support stray animal feeders, the TNAWB has proposed to raise funds for procuring feed. A separate bank account has been dedicated for the above purpose at ICICI bank, Cenotaph Road branch, Chennai.

Public, industry, philanthropic organisations and NGOs/CBOs are requested to contribute as much as possible, said a statement. The contributions may be sent online to A/c no: 000101236907 of ICICI bank, Cenotaph Road branch (IFSC Code ICIC0000001 and MICR No 600229002).

Name of the account is Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board CSR Funds. DDs and cheques may be drawn in favour of “Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board CSR Funds” and sent to the Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Veterinary Polyclinic Campus, No 571, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai-35.

Feeder passes and animal rescue passes are also being issued to animal welfare activists. Interested individuals in city corporation limits may contact Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services either in person or through e-mail ID tnawb2019@gmail.com to avail the passes, added a statement.