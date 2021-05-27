Mother-son duo die of Covid within 10 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a span of 10 days, a mother-son duo has succumbed to Covid in Vanji Nagar in Korattur. Kandiban, a 42-year-old employee of RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, contracted the virus and was undergoing treatment at ICF Railway Hospital, where he succumbed.

Shocked by the incident, Kandiban’s mother, Balasarasvathi (70) also fell sick. During medical scanning, the septuagenarian was found to have been infected by the virus. She also succumbed. Speaking to Express, Kandiban’s sister blamed the authorities and governments for “unmindfully” conducting elections during the pandemic.

Cop dies

A 45-year-old police head constable also succumbed to Covid on Wednesday. The deceased Gopinath of Kakkalur in Tiruvallur district was attached to Nazarethpet police station. On May 7, he went on medical leave after his wife tested positive.

He gave his samples on May 9 after he developed symptoms and results came back positive. He was admitted at SRMC Hospital in Porur and later shifted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. However, he died on Wednesday morning.

Use video calling facility for counselling

Chennai: The Chennai Corporation has urged Covid patients in home quarantine to use its video call counselling. The patients can call 9498346510, 9498346511, 9498346512, 9498346513, 9498346514 on WhatsApp.

Heart-rending tale

Kandiban, a 42-year-old employee of RailTel Corporation of India Limited, contracted the virus and was undergoing treatment at ICF Railway Hospital, where he succumbed. Shocked by the incident, Kandiban’s mother, Balasarasvathi (70) also fell sick. Later, she tested positive and succumbed to the virus.

