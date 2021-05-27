No topic is out of syllabus here

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Sustainable menstruation, body positivity, contraception, sexuality, patriarchy are topics that often don’t make it to the textbooks of conventional academic systems. While the Internet and peer groups have been the go-to options for many, a few online communities are shouldering this responsibility and encouraging healthy conversations around subjects considered taboo.

The Coimbatore Parenting Network Charitable Trust is one such and has established its active presence on social media platforms since 2009. With over 10,000 members, the community has been hosting several online lectures on a range of topics for the benefit of parents and children. Stepping aside from their regular sessions, this lockdown, the team has curated a series of events titled Out of Syllabus targeting the young e r audience.

Elaborating on the idea, Minu Gnanamoorthy, a trustee, explains, “The plan is to offer a holistic learning programme for youngsters above the age of 16. We have included the commonly neglected topics. Many times, youngsters refrain from asking questions owing to the fear of being frowned upon. This way, youngsters will have a better understanding of themselves before understanding the world. Parents are also welcome because these discussions might push them to break away from their traditional moulds.” From identifying red flags in relationships to male anatomy, the team has curated 17 workshops.

The first session kicked off on May 24. “We had an icebreaker of sorts last week by our trustee Swati Jagdish, offering an overview on what to expect. We’ve completed three sessions so far on sustainable menstruation, healthy menstruation and contraception, and childbirth. The response has been welcoming. We’re happy that there has been an equal number of male and female participants,” shares Minu. The sessions will be held from Monday to Thursday on Zoom between 7 pm and 8.30 pm.

“We zeroed in on the topics after a lot of brainstorming. For instance, the one on basics of people reading will talk about why do certain people behave in a certain way? It helps with understanding people and their behaviour. The one on digital minimalism is about maintaining healthy screen time.

There’s one on the gender spectrum that will cover gender identities. Each session is for an hour. These are not in-depth but brief introductions for you to explore later. We hope to do more of these sessions,” highlights Minu. The money collected will be directed towards CPN Charitable Trust and used for a cause.

