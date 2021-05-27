STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Vaccinate all homeless across Chennai, urges plea in Madras HC

The petitioner said that the State has to identify the destitute and administer them the vaccine doses without demanding any identity cards from them.

Published: 27th May 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, syringe, covid, vaccine

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An advocate on Wednesday, moved the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to authorities to vaccinate all homeless people in the city. The petitioner said that the State has to identify the destitute and administer them the vaccine doses without demanding any identity cards from them.

M Muruganantham, the petitioner, said that people without homes won’t be able to quarantine selves if they get infected, and can’t go for treatment as they have no identity cards. In response, the State submitted that all efforts are being taken to administer the vaccines to the homeless.

Recording the submissions, Justices G Jayachandran and C Saravanan ordered the petition to be transferred to the first bench of the court as it is at present hearing cases pertaining to Covid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court homeless people Chennai COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp