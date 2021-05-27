Vaccinate all homeless across Chennai, urges plea in Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An advocate on Wednesday, moved the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to authorities to vaccinate all homeless people in the city. The petitioner said that the State has to identify the destitute and administer them the vaccine doses without demanding any identity cards from them.

M Muruganantham, the petitioner, said that people without homes won’t be able to quarantine selves if they get infected, and can’t go for treatment as they have no identity cards. In response, the State submitted that all efforts are being taken to administer the vaccines to the homeless.

Recording the submissions, Justices G Jayachandran and C Saravanan ordered the petition to be transferred to the first bench of the court as it is at present hearing cases pertaining to Covid.