CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stain on Thursday inaugurated a Covid Care Centre at Bharathi Women’s College. The centre has 100 beds with oxygen facilities, while around 40 beds have been exclusively allocated for women.

Eight doctors and 16 nurses have been pressed into service at the centre. Earlier in the day, the CM launched a vaccine drive at Don Bosco School in Royapuram. Minister for HR&CE PK Sekar Babu, Central Chennai MP Dhayanidhi Maran and others were present on the occasion.