Covid monitoring officers named for Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday night appointed senior IAS officers as monitoring officers in three districts Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode with a large number of Covid cases.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier in the day, when the progress made in the ongoing Covid-containment work in six districts - Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Tiruppur, Salem and Trichy - was discussed.

MA Siddque, Secretary/Commissioner, Commercial Taxes Department, will be monitoring the work in Coimbatore district, while C Samamoorthy, Agriculture Secretary, will look after Tiruppur district. R Selvaraj, director, Survey and Settlement Department, will be the monitoring officer for Erode district.