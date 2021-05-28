Following CM, MLAs and MPs donate oxygen concentrators

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following Chief Minister MK Stalin, who donated 20 oxygen concentrators to the city corporation on Wednesday, Lok Sabha MP (Central Chennai) Dayanidhi Maran, Chepauk-Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, Harbour Constituency MLA P Sekar Babu and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi donated 20 concentrators each.

A decision had already been made at a recent meeting chaired by Health Minister Ma Subbramanian and Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekar Babu that the three MPs and 22 MLAs in the city corporation limits would donate 20 oxygen concentrators each, amounting to a total of 500. According to a release from the city corporation, orders were issued to procure 2,705 oxygen concentrators, of which 2,080 have been procured so far.