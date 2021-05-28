Now, NGOs, firms, people can engage in Covid work
CHENNAI: NGOs, individuals and corporate entities that wish to engage in Covid relief work can now join hands with the State government by registering on https://ucc.uhcitp.in/ngoregistration.
The War Room at the National Health Mission Directorate in Teynampet is coordinating the State-level work. Besides, the Unified Command Centre has started a
Facebook page - www.facebook.com/tnNGOcoordination/. The Unified Command Centre can be contacted on 8754491300 or tnngocoordination@gmail.com.