Provide aid to employees of unorganised sector: Potters

A total of Rs 3,200 crore funds has been lying unused in the unorganised sector welfare board.

Published: 28th May 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

A potter making clay lamps at Basantpur

A potter making clay lamps. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Potters welfare association has urged the state government to take steps to provide Rs 5,000 to unorganised sector employees by utilising funds of the unorganised sector welfare board. Association president Sema Narayanan, stated in a press release that former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, who established 75 unorganised sector employees welfare boards for auto drivers, potters, hairdressers, construction employees, domestic workers, washermen and others.

A total of Rs 3,200 crore funds has been lying unused in the unorganised sector welfare board. He added, to protect the livelihood of the unorganised sector employees, the government should take steps to provide Rs 5,000, one bag of rice and other grocery items to them.

