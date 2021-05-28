Sankara Nethralaya sends volunteers to Stanley

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sankara Nethralaya had volunteered a 10-member team of ophthalmologists and paramedics as frontline workers at the Stanley Medical College Hospital (SMHC), for a period of two weeks ending on Thursday. According to a statement issued by Sankara Nethralaya, the initiative was aimed to provide breathing space for the overworked healthcare workers.

“If every healthcare worker understands the need of the hour and tries to volunteer their skills for a period of two weeks, it would not only act as a buffer but also will play a vital role in refreshing the current exhausted system,” the statement said adding that these volunteers shouldered activities in areas like at-zero delay rooms, triage wards and IMCU to decongest the healthcare system.