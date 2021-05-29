HITS’ measures to combat the virus

CHENNAI: Having taken cognisance of the severe pandemic situation in India, the faculty of Trier University of Applied Sciences, Germany, which has partnered with Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science since 2018, has come forward to donate a million euros worth equipment and kits such as oximeters, oxygen concentrators, medical FFP masks and protection kits which would be distributed shortly to the Covid affected communities near Padur village, where HITS is located.
To combat the pandemic, HITS has also taken some initiatives.
- Drishyam 4.0: A project, using drones, conceived by HITS and Orient Flights in Association with the Aeronautical Society of India to support the Police Department in crowd monitoring, surveillance and control, during the lockdown.
- The Centre for Automation and Robotics, HITS, created Sevili, an exclusive service robot programmed to monitor Covid infected patients. Sevili Robots are currently deployed at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Chennai and Chengalpattu. Sevili is capable of navigating to the isolation ward to deliver food, medication and other necessities. It facilitates remote communication between medical staff and quarantined patients through video/audio.
- Hindustan Group of Institutions jointly with Dr KCG Verghese Charitable contributed immensely by carrying out various relief activities towards the welfare of needy communities in south India. Hindustan Covid Camps reached out to over 5,000 families by distributing essential groceries like rice, dal, and other provision items and medical kits. The camp was set at various places successfully in and around Chennai and Chengalpattu districts.