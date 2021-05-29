HITS’ measures to combat the virus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Having taken cognisance of the severe pandemic situation in India, the faculty of Trier University of Applied Sciences, Germany, which has partnered with Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science since 2018, has come forward to donate a million euros worth equipment and kits such as oximeters, oxygen concentrators, medical FFP masks and protection kits which would be distributed shortly to the Covid affected communities near Padur village, where HITS is located.

