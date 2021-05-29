Now, you can gift snack boxes to health workers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: You can give a snack box to a healthcare worker, who is risking his/her life to help recovery of Covid-19 patients in government hospitals. Bhoomika Trust, through its True Gifts initiative, has launched a campaign to thank the medical staff of Chennai’s government hospitals and seeking help from Chennaites to sustain the campaign.

In a press release, Bhoomika Trust said frontline healthcare workers have tirelessly risked their lives through the pandemic, and this initiative is a way of sending them a little token of appreciation. It is also conceived as a way for the citizens of Chennai to directly thank their healthcare workers by contributing towards these boxes.

The initiative was launched on May 12, to mark International Nurses’ Day and will run till June 12. “For every contribution of `50, Bhoomika Trust will send a box of refreshing snacks to a frontline healthcare worker. The boxes will reach government hospitals twice a day and be distributed among the workers across the morning and evening shifts. The aim of this initiative is to send 5,000 boxes a day for 30 days,” the release added.

Jayendra Panchapakesan, founder trustee, said the response from healthcare workers was overwhelming. “We managed to distribute 3,500 boxes per day successfully for initial 12 days. It costs `2 lakh per day. Then, we ran out of funds. So, currently we are giving twice a week. If there is public support, we can distribute the boxes daily.” He said donors may use this link: https://pages.razorpay.com/TRUEGIFTSBT for more information.

Bhoomika Trust has been actively working on disaster relief and rehabilitation activities. It has reached out to several devastated and grief-stricken victims including the migrants, immediately and post-incident times to provide much-needed relief material. The trust has worked on providing relief during disasters including earthquake, flood, rains, cyclones and at present Covid pandemic.