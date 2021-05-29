STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Now, you can gift snack boxes to health workers

You can give a snack box to a healthcare worker, who is risking his/her life to help recovery of Covid-19 patients in government hospitals.

Published: 29th May 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Snack boxes being prepared at Bhoomika Trust to be given to frontline healthcare workers at government hospitals | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: You can give a snack box to a healthcare worker, who is risking his/her life to help recovery of Covid-19 patients in government hospitals. Bhoomika Trust, through its True Gifts initiative, has launched a campaign to thank the medical staff of Chennai’s government hospitals and seeking help from Chennaites to sustain the campaign.

In a press release, Bhoomika Trust said frontline healthcare workers have tirelessly risked their lives through the pandemic, and this initiative is a way of sending them a little token of appreciation. It is also conceived as a way for the citizens of Chennai to directly thank their healthcare workers by contributing towards these boxes.

The initiative was launched on May 12, to mark International Nurses’ Day and will run till June 12. “For every contribution of `50, Bhoomika Trust will send a box of refreshing snacks to a frontline healthcare worker. The boxes will reach government hospitals twice a day and be distributed among the workers across the morning and evening shifts. The aim of this initiative is to send 5,000 boxes a day for 30 days,” the release added.

Jayendra Panchapakesan, founder trustee, said the response from healthcare workers was overwhelming. “We managed to distribute 3,500 boxes per day successfully for initial 12 days. It costs `2 lakh per day. Then, we ran out of funds. So, currently we are giving twice a week. If there is public support, we can distribute the boxes daily.” He said donors may use this link: https://pages.razorpay.com/TRUEGIFTSBT for more information.

Bhoomika Trust has been actively working on disaster relief and rehabilitation activities. It has reached out to several devastated and grief-stricken victims including the migrants, immediately and post-incident times to provide much-needed relief material. The trust has worked on providing relief during disasters including earthquake, flood, rains, cyclones and at present Covid pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
health workers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp