School sexual harassment: Cops seek teacher’s custody

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police are seeking five-day custody of the teacher of a city school who was recently arrested on charges of sexually harassing his students. A higher officer handling the case told Express that a petition would be submitted before a POCSO Court on Friday and they may get his custody on Monday.

The official also informed that more complaints against the teacher are coming in and the process to record all of them by reaching out to the complainants is on. “We are seeking legal opinion orally on whether to collate all complaints together or treat them case-by-case.

Seniors officials are also having parleys on this,” the official said. Meanwhile, Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal Friday told reporters POCSO cases are taken very seriously as they are considered crimes against society.

“Sufficient evidence is available,” he said. The official also urged victims to come forward by perusing the contact numbers and raise the complaints anonymously. He said the city police social media cell is monitoring experiences of purported victims online. “There is a similar case that has surfaced. We have taken the issue suo motu and approached the victim to file complaint. If done, action would be taken,” he said.