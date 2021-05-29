STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

School sexual harassment: Cops seek teacher’s custody

Police are seeking five-day custody of the teacher of a city school who was recently arrested on charges of sexually harassing his students.

Published: 29th May 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Crime Against Children, Child Abuse, Sexual Harassment, Law

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police are seeking five-day custody of the teacher of a city school who was recently arrested on charges of sexually harassing his students. A higher officer handling the case told Express that a petition would be submitted before a POCSO Court on Friday and they may get his custody on Monday.

The official also informed that more complaints against the teacher are coming in and the process to record all of them by reaching out to the complainants is on. “We are seeking legal opinion orally on whether to collate all complaints together or treat them case-by-case.

Seniors officials are also having parleys on this,” the official said. Meanwhile, Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal Friday told reporters POCSO cases are taken very seriously as they are considered crimes against society.

“Sufficient evidence is available,” he said. The official also urged victims to come forward by perusing the contact numbers and raise the complaints anonymously. He said the city police social media cell is monitoring experiences of purported victims online. “There is a similar case that has surfaced. We have taken the issue suo motu and approached the victim to file complaint. If done, action would be taken,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp