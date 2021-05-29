Separate black fungus ward inaugurated in Omandurar Medical College

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With nearly 400 Mucormycosis or black fungus cases recorded in TN, the Health Department for the first time opened a separate ward with six beds for treatment of the disease at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on Friday. Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with other officials inaugurated the facility.

Also, through a Government Order dated May 26, the State constituted a 10-member Task Force Committee with Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayana Babu as it’s chairman. The committee will guide the Health Department on issues related to Mucormycosis, it’s treatment and control aspects.