Two Chennai private hospitals start monoclonal antibodies cocktail therapy for Covid

Two private hospitals in Chennai - Kauvery Hospital and Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital - have launched ‘monoclonal antibodies cocktail’ therapy for Covid-19 patients.

Published: 29th May 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:03 AM

A patient being taken for tests at KMC in Chennai on Tuesday | P jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two private hospitals in Chennai - Kauvery Hospital and Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital - have launched ‘monoclonal antibodies cocktail’ therapy for Covid-19 patients. According to a press release from the Kauvery Hospital, the antibody cocktail drug is a combination of casirivimab and Imdevimab, two lab-engineered antibodies.

When given to patients with mild symptoms in an early stage of Covid-19, it helps reduce the multiplication of the coronavrius, thus avoiding worsening of the disease and the need for hospitalisation. A cancer patient with newly-diagnosed early onset of renal failure, who had a high risk of serious Covid complications, was the first to receive the treatment at Kauvery Hospital, according to a release.

The drug is administered either through the intravenous or subcutaneous (under the skin) route, through an infusion or injection, and becomes active soon after entering the body. Children above the age of 12 years, with mild symptoms, can also be given the drug, the release

