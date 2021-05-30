11 held for attacking police personnel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested 11 people for allegedly assaulting three police personnel when they tried to nab a man for illegally selling liquor bottles.

According to police, the injured personnel are J Sajeeba, 39, Sub-Inspector, P Manivannan, 59, Sub-Inspector and S Shankar, 37, Grade II Constable — all attached to the Otteri police station.

After Sajeeba and Shankar nabbed one Sekar for illegally selling liquor bottles, around 10 persons, mostly women, started attacking the duo, said a police officer. Sajeeba made an emergency call over the walkie-talkie and when Manivannan reached the spot, he too was assaulted. All eleven were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.