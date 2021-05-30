Mass cleaning programme: 2,195 MT waste collected from Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days since the launch of the city Corporation’s mass cleaning programme, 590 MT of solid waste and 1,605 MT of construction debris (2195 MT in total) have been collected, according to a release on Saturday.

Civic body officials undertook cleaning of parts of the Buckingham canal on Saturday including at Stanley Nagar and along Greenways Road in the Southern region using amphibians. Along with waste, water hyacinth is also being removed. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected areas where the mass cleaning drive is taking place.

The mass cleaning is to be carried out by Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limted in zones 1-3, by the city corporation in zones 4-8 and by Urbaser-Sumeet in zones 9-15. For this, 1,300 sanitary workers, 500 road workers are to be engaged along with 37 compactors, 75 tipper lorries, 60 earth movers and bobcats and 180 battery vehicles.